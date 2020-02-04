Pollution in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s most populous nation. Photo: AFP
Asia’s next clean energy battle isn’t in China or India. It’s in Indonesia

  • Indonesia’s electricity needs are projected to double in the next 10 years, driven by massive demographic changes in the workforce
  • Without prompt action, its reliance on fossil fuels threatens to offset the region’s positive growth towards renewables
Topic |   Environment
Ian Morse
Updated: 10:30am, 4 Feb, 2020

