A man wearing a protective facemask sits at a bus stop in Hanoi amid rising concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Vietnam’s charities, schools and tourism feel the pinch
- From organisations rescuing human trafficking victims to schools dependent on international students, travel restrictions to China have taken a toll
- China is also Vietnam’s largest source of foreign visitors, so the blanket ban on travel from the mainland is expected to severely impact the industry
Topic | Vietnam
A man wearing a protective facemask sits at a bus stop in Hanoi amid rising concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP