A shopper wearing a protective mask walks past stores in the Chinatown area of Singapore on February 10. Singapore has raised its disease response level to the same grade used during the Sars epidemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore bracing for coronavirus to hit tourism harder than Sars
- The island nation is forecasting a fall in visitors of up to 30 per cent this year, with a daily loss of up to 20,000 international arrivals
- The Singapore Tourism Board’s chief executive is preparing for a ‘longer, slower recovery than Sars’
