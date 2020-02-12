The Malaysian economy had a disappointing end to 2019 and thanks to the coronavirus faces a tough start to 2020. Photo: AP
Malaysian economic growth hits 10-year low as coronavirus fears loom

  • Growth slowed to 3.6 per cent in final three months of 2019, the lowest since the height of the global financial crisis
  • First quarter of 2020 also likely to disappoint, as Bank Negara governor warns of impact of the Covid-19 virus outbreak
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 5:32pm, 12 Feb, 2020

Malaysia