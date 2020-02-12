Boeing recently pitched its latest 777X plane to Vietnamese start-up Bamboo Airline. Photo: AP
Boeing eyes Vietnam plane orders as coronavirus threatens to worsen dry spell
- The move is part of Boeing’s broader strategy to target Southeast Asia, which is seeing soaring air travel demand
- But the US plane maker has still to navigate events such as the fatal 737 MAX crashes and the travel impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak
