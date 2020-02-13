Workers at a garment factory near Phnom Penh walk out at the end of their shift on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Cambodia’s struggling garment workers to feel the pinch as Europe cuts EBA trade benefits

  • European Commission partially withdraws country’s ‘Everything But Arms’ access to EU over government’s handling of human and labour rights
  • Cambodian exporters will have to pay full tariffs on more than 30 products, including sugar cane, travel goods, and some types of garments and footwear
Danielle Keeton-Olsen
Updated: 8:00am, 13 Feb, 2020

Cambodia