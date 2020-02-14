Students from China pose for family photos after graduating from a course at Sydney University in 2017. Photo: AFP
Universities with thousands of Chinese students brace for pain from coronavirus travel bans
- Some 100,000 students enrolled at country’s universities – and about 6,500 in New Zealand’s – remain stranded in China even though term is about to start
- Mitigation plans are in place, but industry insiders are concerned about the long-term impact on institutions’ reputations, and their bottom line
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Students from China pose for family photos after graduating from a course at Sydney University in 2017. Photo: AFP