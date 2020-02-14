People stand in line for temperature checks outside an office building in the central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: economic impact of Covid-19 already worse than Sars, says Singapore PM
- ‘Our economy will take a hit,’ warns Lee Hsien Loong as he says it’s too early to predict a recession, but one is possible
- The travel industry has been hit particularly hard, with the city state projecting a loss of 18,000 to 20,000 visitors daily
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
