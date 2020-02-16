Singapore will unveil its annual budget on Tuesday, with analysts expecting higher spending on health care, infrastructure and training, and a coronavirus relief package. Photo: Reuters
Singapore budget expected to include tax hike and Covid-19 relief package, with yearly deficit projected

  • Singapore will unveil its annual budget on Tuesday, with economists expecting a deficit of as much as S$8 billion
  • The budget includes a substantial coronavirus relief package and other spending measures to lift the economy
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 5:06pm, 16 Feb, 2020

