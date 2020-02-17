Singapore's financial centre is seen from the Singapore River. The city state released its full-year GDP figures for 2019. Photo: AP
Singapore cuts GDP forecast for 2020, cites risk to China’s growth from coronavirus
- The city-state lowered its forecast to -0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent, as it released final GDP figures for 2019 showing 1 per cent growth for the fourth quarter
- Analysts said manufacturing, tourism and exports would be hit as Singapore’s economy is now more dependent on China compared to 2003 during Sars
Topic | Singapore
Singapore's financial centre is seen from the Singapore River. The city state released its full-year GDP figures for 2019. Photo: AP