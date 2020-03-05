Lawmakers and celebrities eat chicken drumsticks on stage to encourage people to consume the meat, amid rumours that coronavirus can be spread by chicken. Photo: Poultry Voice
India’s poultry industry faces up to 80 per cent fall in sales after coronavirus from chicken rumours
- India’s US$14 billion poultry industry is taking a massive hit after social media rumours that coronavirus could be spread by chicken meat
- Sales have dropped by 80 per cent in some areas, and clarifications put out by the industry have failed to stem the panic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Lawmakers and celebrities eat chicken drumsticks on stage to encourage people to consume the meat, amid rumours that coronavirus can be spread by chicken. Photo: Poultry Voice