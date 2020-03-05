Numerous criminal activities have been linked to the rise of online casinos known as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. Photo: AFP
Philippine Senate opens probe into crimes linked to Chinese-run offshore gambling operators
- Numerous criminal activities have been connected with Philippines Offshore Gaming Operators, from murders and kidnappings to prostitution dens
- The Senate’s investigation began after it was revealed last month that Philippine immigration officials were taking bribes from Chinese nationals
Topic | The Philippines
Numerous criminal activities have been linked to the rise of online casinos known as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. Photo: AFP