Agents attend to US clients at a call centre in Quezon City in Manila. The Philippines is preparing for the emergence of artificial intelligence technologies, which may threaten the business process outsourcing industry. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Artificial intelligence: friend or foe to Philippine call centre workers?

  • Half of the 1.3 million workers in the Philippines’ business process outsourcing industry have low-skill jobs that technology could replace
  • But some believe advances in machine learning are an opportunity to upskill, rather than lay off, staff
Topic |   The Philippines
Elyssa Lopez
Elyssa Lopez

Updated: 9:30am, 9 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Agents attend to US clients at a call centre in Quezon City in Manila. The Philippines is preparing for the emergence of artificial intelligence technologies, which may threaten the business process outsourcing industry. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Philippines