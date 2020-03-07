A man takes a walk through a row of cherry blossom trees in Saitama prefecture, Japan on March 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan’s tourism industry in ‘survival mode’ as travellers stay away

  • Japanese airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights and shopping districts have emptied as leisure and business travellers postpone travel plans
  • With cherry blossom season and the Olympics on the horizon, some are warning the tourism sector is in ‘survival mode’ and on the edge of disaster
Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:13am, 7 Mar, 2020

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.

Coronavirus outbreak