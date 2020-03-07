A man takes a walk through a row of cherry blossom trees in Saitama prefecture, Japan on March 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan’s tourism industry in ‘survival mode’ as travellers stay away
- Japanese airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights and shopping districts have emptied as leisure and business travellers postpone travel plans
- With cherry blossom season and the Olympics on the horizon, some are warning the tourism sector is in ‘survival mode’ and on the edge of disaster
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A man takes a walk through a row of cherry blossom trees in Saitama prefecture, Japan on March 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters