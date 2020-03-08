Rescuers sift through debris as they search for victims of earthquake in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal on April 26, 2015. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Why Nepal is still rebuilding, half a decade after the earthquake

  • The disaster in April 2015 left more than 9,000 dead and vast tracts of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, in ruins
  • Political squabbling, lacklustre organisation and a lack of finance are just some of the reasons that have been given for the delay
Topic |   Nepal
Ed Peters
Ed Peters

Updated: 10:43am, 8 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Rescuers sift through debris as they search for victims of earthquake in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal on April 26, 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ed Peters

Ed Peters

Ed Peters is one of Asia's most experienced travel writers, and has reported for the Post from every continent except Antarctica.

Nepal