An Indonesian train passenger wears a mask as she walk past a banner reading ‘Coronavirus Prevention’ in West Java. Photo: EPA
China-reliant Indonesia feels economic bite of coronavirus before its first cases emerged
- The Southeast Asian nation reported its first infections on March 2, but the outbreak had already begun to take a toll on its economy
- Because Indonesia is so heavily reliant on China for imports, exports and customers, the effects are likely to be felt for months
