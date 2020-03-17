Commuters from Johor, Malaysia, head to Singapore on March 17, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore scrambles to house commuting workers after Malaysia bans overseas travel
- Putrajaya’s measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 include a 14-day self-quarantine for returning residents, and take effect on midnight Tuesday
- Singapore has offered financial assistance and other aid to local businesses seeking accommodation for Malaysian workers
Topic | Singapore
