Thousands of Malaysians endured long queues to enter Singapore before the travel ban took effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s coronavirus lockdown: confusion, uncertainty and for some, more time for online dating
- Streets left deserted as two-week lockdown takes effect, with anyone breaching the rules risking time in jail
- Confusion reigns, but Malaysians have kept their sense of optimism, using the time to catch up on work, sharpen skills and meet others on the internet
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Thousands of Malaysians endured long queues to enter Singapore before the travel ban took effect. Photo: EPA-EFE