A worker carries sacks of rice before the Munoz market closes, after it cut its operations to four hours a day to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Metro Manila. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippine workers lose jobs, stocks plunge, shops close as pandemic hits economy
- As Luzon goes into lockdown and other regions place severe restrictions of movement on residents, many businesses are struggling and workers have been let go
- In the popular holiday island of Boracay, travel operators are suffering a double blow, after being forced to shut for six months in 2018 over pollution issues
