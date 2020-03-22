A driver walks past vehicles of ride-hailing service operator Tada at its garage in Seoul on February 17. Photo: Reuters
In South Korea, ride-hailing apps face off against powerful taxi unions and transport laws
- National Assembly revises law that had allowed Tada to operate, leading to company’s shutdown
- Koreans now face limited private transport options, with taxi unions growing in influence as elections approach
Topic | South Korea
A driver walks past vehicles of ride-hailing service operator Tada at its garage in Seoul on February 17. Photo: Reuters