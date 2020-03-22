A driver walks past vehicles of ride-hailing service operator Tada at its garage in Seoul on February 17. Photo: Reuters
Economics

In South Korea, ride-hailing apps face off against powerful taxi unions and transport laws

  • National Assembly revises law that had allowed Tada to operate, leading to company’s shutdown
  • Koreans now face limited private transport options, with taxi unions growing in influence as elections approach
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee
Updated: 4:03pm, 22 Mar, 2020

