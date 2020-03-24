Commercial and residential buildings in the Khlong Tan Nuea district of Bangkok. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Thailand’s condominium sector headed for 10-year low as Chinese buyers disappear amid outbreak
- The postponement of new launches and discounts on unsold units have hit the real estate sector hard, continuing a downward trend from last year
- While Chinese buyers have tailed off after travel restrictions imposed by Beijing, experts say they remain active online and are still interested in Thai property
Topic | Thailand
Commercial and residential buildings in the Khlong Tan Nuea district of Bangkok. Photo: Bloomberg