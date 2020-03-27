A Hong Kong Air Cargo Airbus A330-200F freighter aeroplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: European, US travellers scramble for flights as Asia’s key transit hubs close

  • The two major transit hubs have joined Taiwan and Malaysia in banning short-term visitors as governments seek to curb the spread of Covid-19
  • Passenger numbers have dramatically fallen across the region as the likes of Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines cut services to just 4 per cent
Danny Lee
Updated: 3:46pm, 27 Mar, 2020

