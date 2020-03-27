People watch the live telecast of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s special speech on the Covid-19 stimulus package. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia unveils massive US$57 billion economic stimulus package
- The measures include spending on public welfare and health care as well as support for businesses
- In announcing them, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin assured Malaysians that ‘nobody would be left behind’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
