A worker carries a sack of rice inside a warehouse in Valenzuela, the Philippines. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Coronavirus: Vietnam stockpiles rice as outbreak spreads and food security concerns grow

  • Traders believe the world has enough rice but transport disruptions due to India’s lockdown and Vietnam’s stockpiling could affect global supply
  • Prices could also rise if there is more demand, as Thailand is producing less rice due to a drought, says a Bangkok-based trader
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Sen Nguyen and Reuters

Updated: 10:00am, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A worker carries a sack of rice inside a warehouse in Valenzuela, the Philippines. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE