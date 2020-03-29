The mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, where scheduled public performances have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Coronavirus leaves Australian economy facing first recession in 30 years

  • High household debt and a reliance on Chinese demand for its exports leave Canberra acutely vulnerable. Some predict unemployment will hit 15 per cent
  • Australians have little experience of economic hardship – the country’s last downturn was in 1990
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, where scheduled public performances have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE