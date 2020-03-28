TikTok is seen by some as the latest front in the US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok, a Chinese soft-power time bomb in US living rooms?
- The coronavirus has fuelled explosive growth of the app, which now has 800 million users, few of whom will know it is owned by China’s ByteDance
- While videos of dancing teens may seem benign, there are growing fears in America it could be a Trojan Horse for mass surveillance by Beijing
