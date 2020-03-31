India’s outsourcing industry was worth US$177 million in 2019, having grown 6.1 per cent from the previous year. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: India’s outsourcing firms struggle to serve US, British companies amid lockdown

  • Amid the global pandemic, Western firms are increasingly reliant on business process outsourcing (BPO) functions provided by companies in India
  • But these firms face logistical and technical hurdles amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by Modi – and some employees will lose their jobs
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 6:00pm, 31 Mar, 2020

