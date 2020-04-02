People exercise along a usually busy street during a community quarantine to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: in the Philippines, cargo containers packed with food pile up in ports amid lockdown

  • Some 8,200 containers – many containing much-needed supplies – are lying unclaimed in Manila’s ports due to transport restrictions and lack of personnel
  • Vaguely implemented rules and erratic policing are disrupting the distribution of medical supplies and basic necessities
Alan Robles
Updated: 9:37pm, 2 Apr, 2020

