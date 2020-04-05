Like millions of other office workers across the world, Abigail Bautist has been forced to work from home as governments across the region impose lockdowns and quarantines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: for Asia’s emerging economies, working from home is still a work in progress
- Slow internet and suspicious bosses are hampering work-from-home schemes, particularly among outsourcing firms in the Philippines and India
- But among the more visionary, there’s awareness that a ‘new normal’ has dawned
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
