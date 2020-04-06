A view of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. The country’s economy has been battered by the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore unveils US$3.6 billion third stimulus package for battered economy
- Coupled with two earlier packages, the city state will devote a total of US$42 billion to the virus fight, using US$14.6 billion of its reserves
- News come as the country prepares to shut non-essential businesses and schools for a month
