A Thai man uses his mobile phone in a deserted street in Bangkok after shopping centres were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Coronavirus: Asia-Pacific nations unleash massive stimulus measures as scope of Covid-19’s economic impact grows clear

  • From Singapore to Japan, governments are deploying billion-dollar rounds of fiscal stimulus to minimise economic pain for businesses and households
  • But analysts say these measures are not without their downsides, and the way they are implemented can also be controversial
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:00am, 8 Apr, 2020

A Thai man uses his mobile phone in a deserted street in Bangkok after shopping centres were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE