Singapore ordered all non-essential business to close on April 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
As Singapore funds workers’ wages amid coronavirus crisis, SME bosses ask: ‘What about us?’
- A support scheme that pays workers 25 to 75 per cent of their wages excludes employers, including some 160,000 small businesses and microenterprises
- As thousands of business owners sign a petition for more relief, some observers caution there is no one-size-fits-all approach
