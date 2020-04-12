Analysts say prices are unlikely to crash the way they did following the global financial crisis in 2009, provided unemployment remains stable. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore property prices set to tumble, fire sales ‘unlikely’
- Private home prices have already fallen, and are expected to correct up to 8 per cent this year
- But industry players and experts believe demand will only be slightly muted until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic
