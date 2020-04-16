Commuters on a boat seen in face masks in Bangkok on April 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thai workers struggle to get handouts, while gold shops see rush for cash
- The government has announced a US$153 monthly cash handout for some workers, but issues with its database system has seen it disqualifying many applicants
- Meanwhile, gold shops are running out of cash as people sell off their gold jewellery to raise money amid economic fears
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
