Philippine police dressed in camouflage stop motorcyclists at a checkpoint in Antipolo City earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: fears grow of ‘martial-law like’ lockdown in the Philippines
- Heavy handed police tactics and a leaked military memo have conjured the spectre of martial law, which President Rodrigo Duterte has used before
- The threat follows nearly 133,000 people being caught violating the country’s ‘enhanced community quarantine’ since it was imposed on March 15
