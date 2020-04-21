The US benchmark crude oil price sank to its lowest level ever on April 20 amid an epic supply glut and the Covid-19 pandemic's hit to demand. Photo: AFP
‘Scary’ situation for Singapore traders as WTI crude oil prices crash
- Those in the island nation, one of the world’s top commodity trading hubs, say the drop is a clear indication of a global supply glut
- While some see opportunities, the cost of trade financing and storage remain major issues as Covid-19 has slowed international travel to a crawl
Topic | Energy
The US benchmark crude oil price sank to its lowest level ever on April 20 amid an epic supply glut and the Covid-19 pandemic's hit to demand. Photo: AFP