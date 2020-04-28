A man, wearing a facemask amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19, crosses a deserted street in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
No destination in sight for Thailand’s tourism sector amid coronavirus uncertainties
- Those working in the industry – which makes up some 17 per cent of the kingdom’s GDP – are facing a grim future amid an extended state of emergency
- But there are signs some tourists, particularly those from China, have earmarked Thailand trips once the pandemic eases
