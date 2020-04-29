The Merlion Park waterfront stands empty in Singapore, as citizens and visitors stay away during the coronavirus circuit breaker measures, which are having a negative impact on economic activity in the city state. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Singapore expects spike in job losses as coronavirus pandemic hits demand and economists predict ‘darkest year’ ahead

  • Government policies to safeguard jobs could see retrenchments affecting foreigners more, leading to knock-on effects on the rental market
  • Singapore is bracing for a deeper-than-expected recession with people saving instead of spending even after circuit-breaker measures are lifted
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 3:00pm, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Merlion Park waterfront stands empty in Singapore, as citizens and visitors stay away during the coronavirus circuit breaker measures, which are having a negative impact on economic activity in the city state. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE