Electrical machinery and equipment amount to 30 per cent of India’s imports from China. Photo: AFP
Can India lure investors from China and survive on fewer imports?
- New Delhi is looking to attract electronics manufacturers and wants to boost domestic production of pharmaceuticals
- A yawning trade deficit is fanning bilateral tensions, with a minister in the Modi administration saying global ‘hatred’ of China is the ‘biggest opportunity for India’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
