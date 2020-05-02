The World Trade Organisation says 80 countries have enacted some kind of restriction on the export of face masks, gloves and other medical supplies. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As the coronavirus-hit world limits exports, can New Zealand and Singapore keep trade open?

  • Over the past month, two of the region’s most trade-reliant economies have been organising like-minded countries in a bid to maintain supply chains
  • Their move comes as nations around the globe look to keep medical supplies and food for domestic use amid the battle against Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 2:00pm, 2 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Trade Organisation says 80 countries have enacted some kind of restriction on the export of face masks, gloves and other medical supplies. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE