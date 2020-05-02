The World Trade Organisation says 80 countries have enacted some kind of restriction on the export of face masks, gloves and other medical supplies. Photo: AP
As the coronavirus-hit world limits exports, can New Zealand and Singapore keep trade open?
- Over the past month, two of the region’s most trade-reliant economies have been organising like-minded countries in a bid to maintain supply chains
- Their move comes as nations around the globe look to keep medical supplies and food for domestic use amid the battle against Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
