Students from China pose for family photos after graduating from a University of Sydney course in 2017. Photo: AFP
Australia’s economy needs international students. Can it do more to support them?

  • The state of Victoria has broken ranks with the federal government to offer US$29 million in relief for international students in financial hardship amid the Covid-19 pandemic
  • The prime minister has said students can return home if they cannot support themselves, but there are growing calls for the government to support the US$24 billion industry
Joshua Mcdonald
Updated: 6:38am, 5 May, 2020

