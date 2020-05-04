A worker pushes crates at a fruit market in Kuala Lumpur on May 4, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: as Malaysia eases lockdown, some states insist restrictions will remain

  • The reaction by states including Pahang and Kelantan, whose governments are aligned with the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition, has raised questions about internal dissent
  • Meanwhile, the federal government says migrant workers will have to be tested for the Covid-19 disease, and that employers will foot the bill
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 1:09pm, 5 May, 2020

