President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the insurance premiums to be made voluntary rather than mandatory. Photo: AP
Duterte suspends mandatory health insurance premiums for overseas Filipino workers
- Workers are petitioning for the payments, which comprise 3 per cent of their monthly salary, to be scrapped entirely amid the Covid-19 outbreak
- The Philippine president in February 2019 signed a law that will see the premiums increase to 5 per cent by 2024
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the insurance premiums to be made voluntary rather than mandatory. Photo: AP