Pogos are largely located in the Metro Manila region, where the strict quarantine is not due to be lifted until May 16. Photo: SCMP / Tory Ho
Philippines move for firms catering to Chinese gamblers to reopen amid lockdown faces backlash

  • Philippine offshore gaming operators, or Pogos, were allowed to resume operations on May 1 subject to certain conditions
  • The firms have been linked to prostitution, human trafficking, and corruption
Alan Robles
Updated: 8:00pm, 5 May, 2020

