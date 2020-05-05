Pogos are largely located in the Metro Manila region, where the strict quarantine is not due to be lifted until May 16. Photo: SCMP / Tory Ho
Philippines move for firms catering to Chinese gamblers to reopen amid lockdown faces backlash
- Philippine offshore gaming operators, or Pogos, were allowed to resume operations on May 1 subject to certain conditions
- The firms have been linked to prostitution, human trafficking, and corruption
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pogos are largely located in the Metro Manila region, where the strict quarantine is not due to be lifted until May 16. Photo: SCMP / Tory Ho