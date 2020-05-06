A woman buys beer in a Bangkok supermarket after the government lifted a ban on alcohol sales that had been in place since April 10. Photo: Reuters
In Bangkok, street food and takeaway alcohol are back on the menu but nightlife stays on ice

  • Venue owners, bartenders and DJs are among those facing uncertain futures amid Thailand’s lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19
  • A rush to stock up on alcohol after the country eased restrictions saw Princess Ubolratana ask if it would lead to a rise in virus infections
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 9:10am, 6 May, 2020

