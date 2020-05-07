Many migrant workers do not want to return to the big cities after India’s lockdown left them without jobs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: India’s migrant workers are leaving cities. That’s a big problem for the economy
- Trauma from a lockdown handled poorly by the Modi government is making many migrant workers want to return to their hometowns
- Some 4 in 10 workers are migrants and to stop them from leaving, several states have cancelled train and bus services
