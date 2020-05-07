Many migrant workers do not want to return to the big cities after India’s lockdown left them without jobs. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Coronavirus: India’s migrant workers are leaving cities. That’s a big problem for the economy

  • Trauma from a lockdown handled poorly by the Modi government is making many migrant workers want to return to their hometowns
  • Some 4 in 10 workers are migrants and to stop them from leaving, several states have cancelled train and bus services
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 10:16am, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Many migrant workers do not want to return to the big cities after India’s lockdown left them without jobs. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE