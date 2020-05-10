A woman leaves a Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Xinhua
Can Malaysia cope with a ‘triple whammy’ economic shock?

  • Analysts say the country is facing the combined threat of a global recession, plunging domestic demand and collapsing oil prices
  • The Muhyiddin administration is also bound by internal fiscal rules that limit its ability to roll out further stimulus measures
Bhavan Jaipragas and Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 4:00pm, 10 May, 2020

