A worker wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic is pictured in a factory in Hebei province, North China. Photo: Xinhua
Leave China? No thanks, some Japanese firms say to Tokyo’s cash incentives

  • Toyota is among the firms who say they have no plans to change their strategy in China, as Tokyo offers subsidies to encourage supply chain diversification
  • Analysts say the companies are being careful with their comments. But leaving the world’s second biggest economy isn’t going to be that easy or desirable
Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:09am, 13 May, 2020

