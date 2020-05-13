A worker wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic is pictured in a factory in Hebei province, North China. Photo: Xinhua
Leave China? No thanks, some Japanese firms say to Tokyo’s cash incentives
- Toyota is among the firms who say they have no plans to change their strategy in China, as Tokyo offers subsidies to encourage supply chain diversification
- Analysts say the companies are being careful with their comments. But leaving the world’s second biggest economy isn’t going to be that easy or desirable
