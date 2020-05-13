Staff on Kuala Lumpur’s light rail conduct temperature tests on passengers. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysian economy grows 0.7 per cent in first quarter, exceeding forecast, but major challenges await
- It was the slowest pace of growth since 2009 and Malaysia is expected to be hard hit in the event of global recession caused by coronavirus pandemic
- Job losses likely to be a major focus in coming weeks after latest data showed unemployment rate at 3.9 per cent in March – the highest in 10 years
