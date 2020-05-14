Some see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new push for self-reliance as a repackaging of his Make In India campaign, launched in 2014. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Analysis |
Modi ramps up plan to reduce India’s dependence on China with new ‘self-reliant’ campaign

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to revive India’s battered economy, while also pushing to reduce imports and ramp up domestic production
  • There’s a US$265 billion stimulus package, but analysts and industrialists are sceptical whether other announcements will translate to action
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 3:03pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new push for self-reliance as a repackaging of his Make In India campaign, launched in 2014. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE